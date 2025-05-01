Textbook Question
The value of the euro was recently \$1.15 U.S., and the price of 1 liter of gasoline in France is 1.42 euro. What is the price of 1 gallon of gasoline in U.S. dollars in France?
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The value of the euro was recently \$1.15 U.S., and the price of 1 liter of gasoline in France is 1.42 euro. What is the price of 1 gallon of gasoline in U.S. dollars in France?
An ibuprofen suspension for infants contains 100 mg/5.0 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 10 mg/kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 18 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)
Determine the number of picoseconds in 2.0 hours.
Classify each property as intensive or extensive. a. volume b. boiling point c. temperature d. electrical conductivity e. energy