Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 106
Chapter 1, Problem 106

Determine the number of picoseconds in 2.0 hours.

Hey everyone. So here we need to convert 6.78 minutes into milliseconds. So we start out with minutes and the first conversion factor is minutes, two seconds. Remember that one minute is equal to 60 seconds minutes cancel out now, we need to go from seconds to milliseconds, so seconds go on the bottom, milliseconds go on top. Since millie is a metric prefix, remember that one milli is 10 to the negative. Three seconds cancel out and we'll have milliseconds at the end. This comes out to be 4.0 68 times 10 to the five milliseconds. And when we do it, in terms of 36 figs, it comes out to 4.7 times 10 to the five milliseconds. So option D would be our final answer.
An acetaminophen suspension for infants contains 80 mg> 0.80 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 15 mg>kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 14 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)

An ibuprofen suspension for infants contains 100 mg>5.0 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 10 mg>kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 18 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)

There are exactly 60 seconds in a minute, exactly 60 minutes in an hour, exactly 24 hours in a mean solar day, and 365.24 solar days in a solar year. How many seconds are in a solar year? Give your answer with the correct number of significant figures.

Classify each property as intensive or extensive. a. volume b. boiling point c. temperature d. electrical conductivity e. energy

At what temperatures are the readings on the Fahrenheit and Celsius thermometers the same?

On a new Jekyll temperature scale, water freezes at 17 °J and boils at 97 °J. On another new temperature scale, the Hyde scale, water freezes at 0 °H and boils at 120 °H. If methyl alcohol boils at 84 °H, what is its boiling point on the Jekyll scale?

