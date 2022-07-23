Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 105
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 105

There are exactly 60 seconds in a minute, exactly 60 minutes in an hour, exactly 24 hours in a mean solar day, and 365.24 solar days in a solar year. How many seconds are in a solar year? Give your answer with the correct number of significant figures.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone, we have a question here, giving us the following units of time conversions, 60 seconds equals one minute, 60 minutes equals one hour, 24 hours equals one day, seven days equals one week. And it is asking us to calculate the number of seconds in a week and we have to give our answer with the correct number of significant figures. So it already gave us all the conversion factors we need to know. So we're just gonna start with our 60 seconds here And that equals one minute And then we're going to multiply by our 60 minutes And that is equal to one hour. So our minutes are canceling out here. Then we're going to multiply it by our 24 hours And that equals one day. Now our hours are canceling out here And then we're going to multiply that by seven days And that equals one week. So now our days are canceling out here and that is going to equal 6.0 times 10 to the fifth seconds. And we use two significant figures here because there are two significant figures in the problem. And that is our answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Total U.S. farmland occupies 954 million acres. How many square miles is this? (1 acre = 43,560 ft2, 1 mi = 5280 ft). Total U.S. land area is 3.537 million square miles. What percentage of U.S. land is farmland?

2594
views
Textbook Question

An acetaminophen suspension for infants contains 80 mg> 0.80 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 15 mg>kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 14 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)

4666
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

An ibuprofen suspension for infants contains 100 mg>5.0 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 10 mg>kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 18 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)

4073
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

Determine the number of picoseconds in 2.0 hours.

778
views
Textbook Question

Classify each property as intensive or extensive. a. volume b. boiling point c. temperature d. electrical conductivity e. energy

921
views
Textbook Question

At what temperatures are the readings on the Fahrenheit and Celsius thermometers the same?

989
views