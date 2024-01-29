Chapter 1, Problem 103
An acetaminophen suspension for infants contains 80 mg> 0.80 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 15 mg>kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 14 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)
A bedroom has a volume of 115 m3. What is its volume in each unit? a. km3 b. dm3 c. cm3
The average U.S. farm occupies 435 acres. How many square miles is this? (1 acre = 43,560 ft2, 1 mile = 5280 ft)
Total U.S. farmland occupies 954 million acres. How many square miles is this? (1 acre = 43,560 ft2, 1 mi = 5280 ft). Total U.S. land area is 3.537 million square miles. What percentage of U.S. land is farmland?
An ibuprofen suspension for infants contains 100 mg>5.0 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 10 mg>kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 18 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)
There are exactly 60 seconds in a minute, exactly 60 minutes in an hour, exactly 24 hours in a mean solar day, and 365.24 solar days in a solar year. How many seconds are in a solar year? Give your answer with the correct number of significant figures.
Determine the number of picoseconds in 2.0 hours.