Prefix Multipliers Prefix multipliers are standard prefixes used in the metric system to denote specific powers of ten. For example, 'kilo-' represents 10^3, 'mega-' represents 10^6, and 'centi-' represents 10^-2. These prefixes simplify the expression of large or small quantities by allowing scientists to communicate measurements more efficiently without using exponents. Recommended video: Guided course 03:59 03:59 Metric Prefixes Chart

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten. It is particularly useful for handling very large or very small numbers. In the context of the question, the number 38.8 * 10^5 g can be converted into a more manageable form using prefix multipliers, which helps in understanding and comparing measurements easily. Recommended video: Guided course 02:50 02:50 Standard Notation to Scientific Notation