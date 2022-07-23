Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It involves writing a number as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten, such as 2.2 x 10^-15. Understanding this notation is essential for converting measurements into a more manageable format. Recommended video: Guided course 02:50 02:50 Standard Notation to Scientific Notation

Metric Prefixes Metric prefixes are used to denote specific powers of ten in the metric system, allowing for easier communication of measurements. For example, 'femto-' represents 10^-15, so 22 x 10^-15 seconds can be expressed as 22 femtoseconds. Familiarity with these prefixes is crucial for converting scientific notation into standard metric units. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes Usage