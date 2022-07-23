Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It involves writing a number as a product of a coefficient (between 1 and 10) and a power of ten. For example, 1.2 * 10^-9 m indicates that the number is 1.2 multiplied by 0.000000001, which is a very small measurement. Recommended video: Guided course 02:50 02:50 Standard Notation to Scientific Notation

Metric Prefixes Metric prefixes are used to denote specific powers of ten in the metric system, allowing for easier communication of measurements. Common prefixes include 'nano-' (10^-9), 'micro-' (10^-6), and 'milli-' (10^-3). In the case of 1.2 * 10^-9 m, the appropriate prefix is 'nanometers,' which simplifies the expression to 1.2 nm. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes Usage