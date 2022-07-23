Textbook Question
Convert each temperature. a. 32 °F to °C (temperature at which water freezes) b. 77 K to °F (temperature of liquid nitrogen) c. -109 °F to °C (temperature of dry ice) d. 98.6 °F to K (body temperature)
The warmest temperature ever measured in the United States is 134 °F, recorded on July 10, 1913, in Death Valley, California. Convert that temperature to °C and K.
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 22×10−15 s
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. d. 3.5×106 L
Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 55.2×10−10 s