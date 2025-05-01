Textbook Question
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14 c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144
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Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14 c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144
How many significant figures are in each number? c. 108,700 km
How many significant figures are in each number? a. 0.000312 m b. 312,000 s c. 3.12 × 105 km d. 13,127 s e. 2000
How many significant figures are in each number? d. 1.563300×1011 m
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? b. 12 in = 1 ft