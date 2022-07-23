Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Problem 51a,b
Chapter 10, Problem 51a,b

Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. a. SCl2 b. SCl4

1
Determine the molecular geometry of SCl<sub>4</sub> using the VSEPR theory. Start by counting the number of valence electrons in the sulfur (S) atom and each of the chlorine (Cl) atoms.
Arrange the electron pairs around the central sulfur atom to minimize repulsion, considering both bonding pairs (with chlorine atoms) and lone pairs on the sulfur atom.
Identify the molecular geometry based on the arrangement of the electron pairs. For SCl<sub>4</sub>, the geometry can be predicted as seesaw due to the presence of one lone pair and four bonding pairs around the sulfur atom.
Analyze the electronegativity differences between sulfur and chlorine to determine if the S-Cl bonds are polar.
Assess the overall molecular polarity based on the molecular geometry and the distribution of the polar bonds. In a seesaw geometry, the asymmetry in the molecule leads to a non-uniform distribution of charge, resulting in a polar molecule.

Verified Solution

4m
Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. The shape of a molecule is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which can be predicted using VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory. Understanding the geometry is crucial for determining the polarity of the molecule.
01:33
Molecular Geometry with Two Electron Groups

Polarity

Polarity in molecules arises from the distribution of electrical charge, leading to regions of partial positive and negative charges. A molecule is considered polar if it has a net dipole moment due to an uneven distribution of electrons, often caused by differences in electronegativity between atoms. Nonpolar molecules, on the other hand, have symmetrical charge distributions that cancel out any dipole moments.
02:38
Molecular Polarity

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. Differences in electronegativity between bonded atoms can lead to polar covalent bonds, where electrons are shared unequally. In the context of determining molecular polarity, understanding electronegativity helps predict how the electron density is distributed across the molecule.
02:10
Electronegativity Trends
Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.)

a. CH3NH2 (H3CNH2)

b. CH3CO2CH3 (H3CCOOCH3 One O atom attached to 2nd C atom; the other O atom is bonded to the 2nd and 3rd C atom)

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. c. OF2 d. CO2

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) a. CH3OH (H3COH) b. CH3OCH3 (H3COCH3)

Use molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. H22- b. Ne2 c. He22+ d. F22-

Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at lower energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? a. 4 b. 6

What is the molecular geometry of BrF5, and how can it be sketched using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4?