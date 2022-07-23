Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 50
Chapter 10, Problem 50
Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 36 is polar or nonpolar. a. CF4 b. NF3 c. OF2 d. H2S
