Chapter 10, Problem 63a

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. COCl 2 (carbon is the central atom)

