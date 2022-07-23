Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 61a
Chapter 10, Problem 61a

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. CCl4

hey everyone in this example we need to draw the molecule for silicon tetra bromide showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of the bonds. We need to give the hybridization of the orbital's and the silicon bromide single bond. Our first step for a question like this is to draw out our correct lower structure for silicon or tetra bromide. So we need to find total valence electrons first and we should recall that for silicon location on the periodic table. It's in group four A. And we would recall that that corresponds to four valence electrons. Next we have the bromine atom which we would recognize as in Group seven A of our periodic tables and we recall corresponds to seven valence electrons. However we notice we have a subscript of four. So we're gonna multiply this seven valence electrons by four atoms. And then taking the total of all of these valence electrons here. We're going to get a total of 32 electrons for our structure. And so to draw their Lewis structure, we know that we have silicon in the middle surrounded by four bromine atoms. And we want to start out by making our base connections to silicon and grooming And so we've used up a total of eight of our electrons. So we have 24 more electrons to fill in. We can't add any more bonds or electrons to silicon because it's only a period two element. So it can't have an expanded octet. So we're just going to complete our valence electrons for our bromine atom because they should have a total of seven. And right now they only have one on them in a covalin bond with silicon. So we're going to add the rest of our electrons as lone pairs on booming. So what we should have is 2468, 10 12 14 18 2022 24 of our last electrons that we needed to fill in. So we do have our correct structure. And our next step is to find our electron rich regions or electron domains for our central atom silicon. And we would recall that to find that we're going to take our number of sigma bonds and add that to the number of lone pairs on our central atom. So we would calculate that based on our silicon atom, we should recall that single bonds are also considered sigma bonds. So we would see that we have four sigma bonds attached to our central atom. And so that would correspond to four bonding regions or four sigma bonds. And then as far as lone pairs we did not add any to our central adam silicon. So we would say plus zero lone pairs. And so this gives us a total equal to four domains, four plus zero for our silicon atom. And so we would say that therefore because we recall that we have four domains and they're all four of the bonding regions on our central atom. This corresponds to sp three hybridization for silicon and therefore tetra hydro geometry because we have four bonding regions on the central atom and zero loan pairs. And we should recall that tetrahedron geometry is appearing something like this. So we're going to go ahead and start out by drawing the orbital, the sp three orbital for our silicon atom in a tetrahedron shape. So we'll begin by drawing our first lobe sticking up like that and then three down here like this in a tetra he jewel geometry. And so we want to label each of these sp three because this is the sp three hybridized orbital for our atom silicon. Our next step is to go ahead and make our connections to blooming. So we want to go ahead and make note of means hybridization. We recognize that grooming is across the fourth period of our periodic tables and is located in the four P orbital, therefore because it's at the fourth energy level. And so to find its hybridization, we want to go ahead and count on the lowest structure, the number of bonding regions or sigma bonds and lone pairs on these bromine atoms and we do have a symmetrical molecules. So we can just look at one of the bromine atoms. We'll look at this one, we see that it has one bonding region of one sigma bond here and it has a total of three lone pairs directly on our browning. And so we would say one sigma plus three lone pairs is equal to a total of four domains and just like our silicon and we have four domains we can say therefore we have sp three hybridization and so we can go ahead and make our connections. We want to recall that we're going to make them parallel to the sp three orbital of silicon and we need to do head to head connections. So for our first roaming atom at the top, we'll start there. We're going to make an intersection here and write and draw our p orbital as follows because we want to recall that P orbital czar dumbbell shaped roughly. And next the next step is to label this orbital sp three because we've determined that that's the hybridization of the bromine atom. As you can see in this intersection here between the two sp three orbital's, we would recall that this intersection holds our electrons of opposite spins and this is where our sigma bond between silicon and bromine is created or the single bond. And so we can label this for the bromine atom and do the rest for the other corresponding bromine atoms. So we're going to have again another p orbital heads ahead intersecting with our original sp three hybridized orbital for silicon. This is for a bromine atom, we know this is an sp three hybridization for the bromine atom and again at the intersection our electrons of opposite spills are withheld where we form our sigma bond following the same step for the next protein adam we do a head to head parallel connection. We give this orbital an SP three label because it's for our bromine atom and again we have our electrons of opposite spins held within the intersecting region where our sigma bond between the two atoms are formed, bromine and silicon. And then we just have one more bromine atoms bond to make So again parallel to the third lobe here we want to make an intersection forming R. P orbital specifically with SP three hybridization for our bromine atom. And within this intersection between the two sp three orbital we have our electrons of opposite spins where our last sigma bond or fourth sigma bond forms. And so this completes our orbital intersecting diagram for the silicon tetra bromine molecule. And our last step to fully enter this question is to give a label of the hybridization for the silicon sigma band to grooming or the silicon bromine single bonds sigma bond hybridization. And so we would recall that this is going to combine the hybridization of our silicon atom and the hybridization of our bromine atom to describe the hybridization of the sigma bond between them. And so we said that the hybridization of our silicon atom is S. P. Three Or bar silicon orbital, sorry, is sp three. And we would have a dash here corresponding to the hybridization of the bromine orbital which we said is S. P. three as well. And this would actually complete this example as our final answer. So I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
