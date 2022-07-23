Bonding and Molecular Geometry

Bonding refers to the interactions between atoms that result in the formation of molecules, primarily through covalent bonds where electrons are shared. The molecular geometry is determined by the arrangement of these bonds and lone pairs around the central atom, which can be predicted using the VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory. Understanding the geometry helps in visualizing the shape of the molecule and the orientation of its bonds.