Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 62
Chapter 10, Problem 62

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7.a. CH2Br2 b. SO2 c. NF3 d. BF3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Determine the Lewis structure for each molecule.
Step 2: Identify the central atom and count the number of electron domains (bonding and lone pairs) around it to determine the hybridization.
Step 3: For each molecule, describe the hybridization of the central atom and the type of bonds formed (sigma or pi).
Step 4: Sketch the molecule, showing the overlapping orbitals and labeling the bonds.
Step 5: Use the notation for bonds, such as \(\sigma\) and \(\pi\), to label each bond in the molecule.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate bonding in molecules. It explains the geometry of molecular structures by combining different types of orbitals (s, p, d) to create equivalent orbitals that are oriented in specific directions. For example, in methane (CH4), the carbon atom undergoes sp3 hybridization, resulting in four equivalent sp3 hybrid orbitals that form tetrahedral geometry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:51
Hybridization

Bonding and Molecular Geometry

Bonding refers to the interactions between atoms that result in the formation of molecules, primarily through covalent bonds where electrons are shared. The molecular geometry is determined by the arrangement of these bonds and lone pairs around the central atom, which can be predicted using the VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory. Understanding the geometry helps in visualizing the shape of the molecule and the orientation of its bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Molecular Geometry with Two Electron Groups

Orbital Overlap Theory

Orbital overlap theory explains how atomic orbitals combine to form covalent bonds through the overlap of their electron clouds. The greater the overlap, the stronger the bond formed. This theory is crucial for visualizing molecular structures, as it allows for the representation of sigma (σ) and pi (π) bonds, which are formed by the head-on and side-on overlap of orbitals, respectively. This concept is essential for sketching molecules and labeling bonds accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Molecular Orbital Theory
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. d. I3-

1304
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7.

a. COCl2 (carbon is the central atom)

b. BrF5

c. XeF2

2293
views
1
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. CCl4

944
views
Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. b. NH3

525
views
Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. c. OF2 d. CO2

585
views
Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. SO32-

720
views