The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. O 2s22p4
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in PH₃. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 93.3°?
Key Concepts
Orbital Diagrams
Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles and Molecular Geometry
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations of carbon before and after sp hybridization.
Which hybridization scheme allows the central atom to form more than four bonds? sp3, sp3d, sp2
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. F 2s22p5
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. B 2s22p1 b. N 2s22p3
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?