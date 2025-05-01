Consider the endothermic reaction: C 2 H 4 (g) + I 2 (g) ⇌ C 2 H 4 I 2 (g) If you were trying to maximize the amount of C 2 H 4 I 2 produced, which tactic might you try? Assume that the reaction mixture reaches equilibrium. a. decreasing the reaction volume b. removing I 2 from the reaction mixture c. raising the reaction temperature d. adding C 2 H 4 to the reaction mixture