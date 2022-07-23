Chapter 16, Problem 88b
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH-. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. b. C6H5NH2
For each strong base solution, determine [OH-], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. d. 5.0 * 10-4 M Ca(OH)2
Determine the pH of a solution that is 3.85% KOH by mass. Assume that the solution has density of 1.01 g>mL.
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH-. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. a. CO32-
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH-. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. c. C2H5NH2
Determine the [OH-], pH, and pOH of a 0.15 M ammonia solution.
Caffeine (C8H10N4O2) is a weak base with a pKb of 10.4. Calculate the pH of a solution containing a caffeine concentration of 455 mg>L.