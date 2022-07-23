pH Calculation

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration. For weak acids and bases, the pH can be calculated using the equilibrium concentrations derived from the ICE table. In mixtures of weak acids and their conjugate bases, the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation can also be applied to find the pH, highlighting the relationship between pH, pKa, and the concentrations of the acid and base.