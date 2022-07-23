Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is a mathematical formula used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution. It relates the pH of the solution to the pKa (the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant) and the ratio of the concentrations of the conjugate base to the weak acid. The equation is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]), where [A-] is the concentration of the base and [HA] is the concentration of the acid.