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Ch.17 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.17 - Aqueous Ionic EquilibriumProblem 61a
Chapter 17, Problem 61a

The graphs labeled (a) and (b) show the titration curves for two equal-volume samples of monoprotic acids, one weak and one strong. Both titrations were carried out with the same concentration of strong base.
(i) What is the approximate pH at the equivalence point of each curve?

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1
Identify the type of acid for each titration curve: strong acid or weak acid.
Recall that the pH at the equivalence point for a strong acid-strong base titration is typically around 7.
Recall that the pH at the equivalence point for a weak acid-strong base titration is greater than 7 due to the formation of a weak conjugate base.
Examine the titration curves to determine which one corresponds to the strong acid and which to the weak acid based on the pH at the equivalence point.
Estimate the pH at the equivalence point for each curve based on the above information.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Titration Curves

Titration curves graphically represent the change in pH of a solution as a titrant is added. In the case of monoprotic acids, the curve typically shows a gradual increase in pH until the equivalence point, where the amount of titrant added is stoichiometrically equivalent to the amount of acid present. The shape of the curve differs between strong and weak acids, with weak acids exhibiting a more gradual slope and a less pronounced jump in pH at the equivalence point.
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Acid-Base Titration Curves

Equivalence Point

The equivalence point in a titration is the stage at which the amount of titrant added is exactly enough to completely neutralize the analyte solution. For strong acids titrated with strong bases, the pH at the equivalence point is typically around 7, as the resulting solution contains only neutral water and salt. In contrast, for weak acids, the pH at the equivalence point is higher than 7 due to the formation of a weak conjugate base that partially hydrolyzes in solution.
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Strong vs. Weak Acids

Strong acids completely dissociate in water, releasing all their protons (H+), which results in a higher concentration of H+ ions and a lower pH. Weak acids, on the other hand, only partially dissociate, leading to a lower concentration of H+ ions and a higher pH. This fundamental difference affects the shape of the titration curve and the pH at the equivalence point, with weak acids resulting in a more basic solution at equivalence compared to strong acids.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 1.0-L buffer solution is 0.125 M in HNO2 and 0.145 M in NaNO2. Determine the concentrations of HNO2 and NaNO2 after the addition of each substance: a. 1.5 g HCl b. 1.5 g NaOH c. 1.5 g HI

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Textbook Question

The graphs labeled (a) and (b) show the titration curves for two equal-volume samples of monoprotic acids, one weak and one strong. Both titrations were carried out with the same concentration of strong base.

(ii) Which graph corresponds to the titration of the strong acid and which one to the titration of the weak acid?

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Textbook Question

Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH. b. Is the pH at the equivalence point for each titration acidic, basic, or neutral?

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Textbook Question

A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed the capacity of the buffer to neutralize it. c. 1.25 g HBr

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Textbook Question

A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed the capacity of the buffer to neutralize it. d. 1.35 g HI

856
views