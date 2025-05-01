pKa and Acid-Base Equilibrium

The pKa is a measure of the strength of an acid in solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant (Ka). It indicates the pH at which half of the acid is dissociated into its conjugate base. Knowing the pKa of the acid involved in the buffer system is crucial for using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation effectively, as it helps predict the pH based on the concentrations of the acid and its conjugate base.