Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 65d
Chapter 2, Problem 65d

Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. d. manganese

Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine if vanadium is a main group elements or not. So what we want to do is drop a sketch of our periodic tables. So we're gonna go ahead and draw in one a. Then we go down to group two a. We form a separation where or sorry, we form a separation here where we should have our transition elements beginning. Then we go up and form our P. Block and then our noble gas group, We're gonna go ahead and finish off our transition elements over here. They're separated from group one and 2 a. And then we go ahead and finish off closing off group one a. We also don't want to forget about our F. Block below. So this is our F. Block. We recall this is group one a group to a. We begin with the transition elements at group three B. All the way to group two B. And then we begin group three A. Over here and our noble gas group eight A. Over here. Next we want to recognize that one a.m. To a make up our S. Block of our periodic tables and then group three breathe through two B. Represents our D. Block. three a. through eight a. is r. p. block. And again we labeled R. F. Block down below. So the last step is to identify where our main group elements and transition elements are. So we have our S. Block and R. P. Block that we should recall actually make up our main group elements. And we should also recall that the D. Block is what makes up our transition elements. If we think of where our transition metals are, this is exactly where that is next, we want to recall that the F. Block is going to be considered our inner transition elements. So when we look for vanadium on our periodic tables, we're going to actually go up from group three B. Pass through four B. And we're gonna land on group five B. Where we have vanadium. And as you can see, vanadium In group five B falls within the D. Block and therefore is a transition element. And so therefore we would say that vanadium is not a main group element. I'm sorry this should read elements. So this will actually complete this example as our final answer. So if you have any questions please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
