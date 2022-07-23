Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks to complete the table. Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion Ca Ca2+ ______ ______ ______ Be2+ 2 ______ Se ______ ______ 34 In ______ ______ 49
Fill in the blanks to complete the table. Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion Ca Ca2+ ______ ______ ______ Be2+ 2 ______ Se ______ ______ 34 In ______ ______ 49
Fill in the blanks to complete the table.
Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion
Cl ______ ______ 17
Te ______ 54 ______
Br Br– ______ ______
______ Sr2+ ______ 38
Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. a. tellurium b. potassium c. vanadium d. manganese
Determine whether or not each element is a transition element. a. Cr b. Br c. Mo d. Cs
Classify each element as an alkali metal, alkaline earth metal, halogen, or noble gas. a. sodium b. iodine c. calcium d. barium e. krypton