Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 62
Chapter 2, Problem 62

Fill in the blanks to complete the table. Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion Cl ______ ______ 17 Te ______ 54 ______ Br Br - ______ ______ ______ Sr2 + ______ 38

everyone in this example, we need to provide the missing values in our chart. The easiest thing we can fill out first is our number of protons for each of our symbols. So we can go ahead and for barium look at barium on the periodic table and we would find the atomic number which we should recall is represented by Z. And we should recall that the atomic number is equal to our number of protons. And so for barium we see a corresponds to a Z value of 56. So we have 56 protons in barium and in this case we have a barium two plus ion Or Catalan that will still remain protons. Polonium. In this case we want to see on the periodic table and we see that it has a Z value or atomic number equal to 84 corresponding to 84 protons. Now, as you can see for polonium, they give us our number of electrons as 86. And so it looks like we went up by two units. So if we increase our number of electrons and we recall the fact that a negative charge corresponds to a gain of electrons, we can say that we form the P. O. or Polonium 2 -5, which will give us 86 electrons. So moving forward, the next thing we can calculate is our number of electrons and our ion for flooring because this is an ion, we know we can't have the same number of electrons as number of protons. And so this means that we would at least have to have a different number of electrons than our protons. So we can go ahead and find fluoride or sorry, fluoride on the periodic table. And we would see that it corresponds to flooring in Group seven A on our periodic tables. We should recall that Adams in Group seven A form a minus one charge. So we would form the f minus fluoride an ion And this would correspond to an extra electron being added on based on that - charge. So we would go ahead and have a total of 10 electrons next for our barium atom. We want to recognize that as an eye on it has a two plus Catalan charge. We recall that positive charges mean we lose that number of electrons. And so we would take -2 from the 56 protons to give us 54 electrons in our BA two plus Catalan Next we have our gallium G A three plus ion. This corresponds to our element gallium G A. On our periodic tables and because again we have a positive charge, meaning we lose that number of electrons according to that charge. We would then Subtract three from our number of protons to get our number of electrons equal to a value of 28. And so our final answers for this example are all of our filled in blanks corresponding to our ions in this example. So I hope that everything be reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
