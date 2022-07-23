Chapter 2, Problem 62

Fill in the blanks to complete the table. Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion Cl ______ ______ 17 Te ______ 54 ______ Br Br - ______ ______ ______ Sr2 + ______ 38

