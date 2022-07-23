Textbook Question
Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. c. F
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Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. c. F
Write the symbol for each element and classify it as a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid. a. gold b. fluorine c. sodium d. tin e. argon
Fill in the blanks to complete the table.
Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion
Cl ______ ______ 17
Te ______ 54 ______
Br Br– ______ ______
______ Sr2+ ______ 38
Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. a. O b. K c. Al d. Rb
Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. a. Mg b. N d. Na