Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 60c
Chapter 2, Problem 60c

Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. c. F

Verified Solution
Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to find the charge of chlorine when it becomes an ion. So what we should recall is that when something becomes an ion it's going to gain an electrical charge. And so this could either be a positive charge or a negative charge. Now, chlorine alone we should recall is a neutral atom. And in order for it to become an ion, we're going to have to refer to its group number. To figure out what type of ion it will become. So we would recall that chlorine position on the periodic table is in group seven a. and therefore we should recall that Adams in group seven a Will form a -1 ion. And so because we expect to form a minus one ion of chlorine because it's in Group seven A. We would form the cl minus an ion. And how this forms is we would assume that the chlorine atom is going to pull away one extra electron from another atom that has a weaker affinity for holding onto that electron. And so chlorine would have a higher affinity for holding onto that electron and take it away and form the cl minus an ion. And so to complete this example, this would be our final answer. So Our charge is -1 or just minus. So I hope that everything we reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
