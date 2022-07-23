Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.
a. CoSO4•7 H2O
b. iridium(III) bromide tetrahydrate
c. Mg(BrO3)2•6 H2O
d. potassium carbonate dihydrate
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. a. Ca(NO2)2 d. Mg(HCO3)2
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94×1020 SO3 molecules b. 2.8×1022 H2O molecules c. 1 glucose molecule (C6H12O6)
Calculate the mass (in kilograms) of chlorine in 25 kg of each chlorofluorocarbon (CFC). a. CF2Cl2 c. C2F3Cl3 d. CF3Cl
How many molecules are in each sample? a. 6.5 g H2O c. 22.1 g O2 d. 19.3 g C8H10
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. a. potassium chromate b. lead(II) phosphate