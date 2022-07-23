Calculate the mass (in kilograms) of chlorine in 25 kg of each chlorofluorocarbon (CFC). a. CF2Cl2 c. C2F3Cl3 d. CF3Cl
1
Identify the chemical formula of the chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) given: CF_2Cl_2.
Determine the molar mass of CF_2Cl_2 by adding the atomic masses of all atoms in the molecule: C (carbon), F (fluorine), and Cl (chlorine).
Calculate the total mass of chlorine in one mole of CF_2Cl_2 by multiplying the atomic mass of chlorine by the number of chlorine atoms in the molecule.
Find the mass fraction of chlorine in CF_2Cl_2 by dividing the total mass of chlorine by the molar mass of CF_2Cl_2.
Multiply the mass fraction of chlorine by the total mass of the CFC sample (25 kg) to find the mass of chlorine in the sample.
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a molecule. For chlorofluorocarbon CF2Cl2, the molar mass can be determined by adding the atomic masses of carbon (C), fluorine (F), and chlorine (Cl) based on their respective quantities in the formula.
Mass percentage is a way to express the concentration of an element in a compound, calculated as the mass of the element divided by the total mass of the compound, multiplied by 100. This concept is essential for determining how much of a specific element, like chlorine, is present in a given mass of a compound, such as CF2Cl2.
Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the substances involved in chemical reactions. It allows for the calculation of the amounts of reactants and products based on balanced chemical equations. In this context, stoichiometry helps in determining the mass of chlorine in a specified mass of CF2Cl2 by using the molar mass and mass percentage.