Write the formula for each molecular compound. a. phosphorus trichloride b. chlorine monoxide c. disulfur tetrafluoride
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 67a,b,c
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94×1020 SO3 molecules b. 2.8×1022 H2O molecules c. 1 glucose molecule (C6H12O6)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given quantity: 5.94 \times 10^{20} \text{ SO}_3 \text{ molecules}.
Use Avogadro's number to convert molecules to moles. Avogadro's number is 6.022 \times 10^{23} \text{ molecules/mol}.
Calculate the number of moles of \text{SO}_3 by dividing the number of molecules by Avogadro's number.
Determine the molar mass of \text{SO}_3. The molar mass is the sum of the atomic masses of sulfur (S) and oxygen (O) from the periodic table: \text{Molar mass of } \text{SO}_3 = \text{Molar mass of S} + 3 \times \text{Molar mass of O}.
Multiply the number of moles of \text{SO}_3 by its molar mass to find the mass in grams.
Verified Solution
Video duration:1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Mass
Molecular mass is the sum of the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecule, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For sulfur trioxide (SO3), the molecular mass can be calculated by adding the atomic mass of sulfur (approximately 32.07 g/mol) and three times the atomic mass of oxygen (approximately 16.00 g/mol), resulting in a total molecular mass of about 80.07 g/mol.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Atomic Mass
Avogadro's Number
Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of particles (atoms, molecules, etc.) in one mole of a substance. This constant allows chemists to convert between the number of molecules and the amount of substance in moles, which is essential for calculating mass from a given number of molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
Avogadro's Law
Mass Calculation from Molecules
To calculate the mass of a sample from a given number of molecules, first convert the number of molecules to moles using Avogadro's number. Then, multiply the number of moles by the molecular mass of the substance. This process provides the mass in grams, allowing for practical applications in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:12
Molar Mass Calculation Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question
922
views
Textbook Question
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.
a. CoSO4•7 H2O
b. iridium(III) bromide tetrahydrate
c. Mg(BrO3)2•6 H2O
d. potassium carbonate dihydrate
978
views
Textbook Question
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. a. Ca(NO2)2 d. Mg(HCO3)2
768
views
Textbook Question
Calculate mass (in grams) of sodium in 8.5 g of each sodium containing food additive. a. NaCl (table salt) b. Na3PO4 (sodium phosphate) c. NaC7H5O2 (sodium benzoate) d. Na2C6H6O7 (sodium hydrogen citrate)
1921
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the mass (in kilograms) of chlorine in 25 kg of each chlorofluorocarbon (CFC). a. CF2Cl2 c. C2F3Cl3 d. CF3Cl
366
views
Textbook Question
How many molecules are in each sample? a. 6.5 g H2O c. 22.1 g O2 d. 19.3 g C8H10
585
views