Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 68a
Chapter 3, Problem 68a

Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 4.5 * 1025 O3 molecules

Hello, everyone to deal with the following problem, calculate the mass in grams of the sample. So we have 4.5 times 10 to the 25 moles of ox zone of ozone. And so what we need to do is we need to take our given which is our 4.5 times 10 to the 25th ozone molecules. And we need to first convert this into a known ratio in that we can multiply this by the mole to molecules ratio or just avocado's number that states than in one mole over ozone. There are 6.022 times 10 to the 23rd molecules. When our units of molecules of ozone cancel out, we are left with 75 moles of ozone. But we're not done yet. Recall that one oxygen atom has a molar mass of 16 g per mole. So ozone will have a molar mass of 48 g per mole. Let's calculate the number of moles to the mass. And we can do that by saying that the mass will be equal to the number of moles times our molar mass. So we have, our mass is equal to the number of moles, which we calculated was 75 moles of ozone. And then we have that ratio with the molar mass, that one mole of ozone is equal to 48 grams of our ozone. When our units of moles of ozone cancel out, we are left with 3600 g of ozone as our final answer or answer choice C and with that, we have solved the problem overall, I hope this helped and until next time.
How many molecules are in each sample? a. 6.5 g H2O

How many molecules (or formula units) are in each sample? a. 85.26 g CCl4 b. 55.93 kg NaHCO3 c. 119.78 g C4H10 d. 4.59 * 105 g Na3PO4

Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94 * 1020 SO3 molecules

Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85 * 1019 CCl2F2 molecules

A sugar crystal contains approximately 1.8 * 1017 sucrose (C12H22O11) molecules. What is its mass in mg?

A salt crystal has a mass of 0.12 mg. How many NaCl formula units does it contain?

