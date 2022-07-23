Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94×1020 SO3 molecules b. 2.8×1022 H2O molecules c. 1 glucose molecule (C6H12O6)
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 65a,c,d
How many molecules are in each sample? a. 6.5 g H2O c. 22.1 g O2 d. 19.3 g C8H10
Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the molar mass of water (H2O) by adding the atomic masses of hydrogen and oxygen: \(2 \times 1.01\, \text{g/mol} + 16.00\, \text{g/mol}\).
Calculate the number of moles of water in the sample using the formula: \(\text{moles} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{molar mass}}\).
Use Avogadro's number \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\, \text{molecules/mol}\) to convert moles of water to molecules.
Multiply the number of moles by Avogadro's number to find the total number of molecules.
Ensure all units are consistent and check calculations for accuracy.
Verified Solution
Video duration:2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For water (H2O), the molar mass is approximately 18.02 g/mol, calculated by adding the atomic masses of its constituent elements: hydrogen (H) and oxygen (O). Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles in chemical calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Molar Mass Concept
Avogadro's Number
Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of particles (atoms, molecules, etc.) in one mole of a substance. This constant allows chemists to relate the macroscopic scale of substances (grams) to the microscopic scale (molecules). It is crucial for determining how many molecules are present in a given mass of a substance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
Avogadro's Law
Mole Concept
The mole concept is a fundamental principle in chemistry that provides a bridge between the atomic and macroscopic worlds. It allows chemists to count entities at the atomic scale by weighing them at the macroscopic scale. By using the mole, one can easily convert between the mass of a substance and the number of molecules it contains, facilitating various chemical calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Mole Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1417
views
Textbook Question
Calculate mass (in grams) of sodium in 8.5 g of each sodium containing food additive. a. NaCl (table salt) b. Na3PO4 (sodium phosphate) c. NaC7H5O2 (sodium benzoate) d. Na2C6H6O7 (sodium hydrogen citrate)
1921
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the mass (in kilograms) of chlorine in 25 kg of each chlorofluorocarbon (CFC). a. CF2Cl2 c. C2F3Cl3 d. CF3Cl
366
views
Textbook Question
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. a. potassium chromate b. lead(II) phosphate
670
views
Textbook Question
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. a. XeO3 b. KClO
459
views
Textbook Question
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. a. SrCl2 b. SnO2
608
views