Molecular Weight Molecular weight is the mass of a molecule calculated as the sum of the atomic weights of all atoms in the molecule. For CCl2F2, the molecular weight can be determined by adding the atomic weights of carbon (C), chlorine (Cl), and fluorine (F) based on their respective quantities in the formula. This value is essential for converting between moles and grams.

Avogadro's Number Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of particles (atoms, molecules, etc.) in one mole of a substance. This constant allows chemists to relate the number of molecules to the amount of substance in moles, which is crucial for calculations involving mass and molecular quantities.