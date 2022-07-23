Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 75
Chapter 3, Problem 75

Copper(II) fluoride contains 37.42% F by mass. Calculate the mass of fluorine (in g) in 55.5 g of copper(II) fluoride.

Alright so inspect this problem we need to calculate the mass of just flooring that's contained in 79.3 g of copper to fluoride given that it is 37.42% flooring by mass. Alright so percent by mass where mass percent equation tells us the mass of of a component divided by the total mass And then Times 100. Alright, so what we have here is actually we have the mass% 37.42. The total mass we also have because this copper to fluoride. See you F to this This compound we actually have 70 79.3 g of it. So that's the total mass that we also have that and we're being asked for the mass of flooring Which is the mass of the components. So that's the only thing that we don't know. So let's go ahead and plug in that number. So the mass percent is 37 0. persona flurry. Then on top we have mass. The flooring divided by the total mass which is 79. grams and that would be of copper copper to Floyd And then times 100. So whenever you rearrange this um equation or this formula to solve for the mass for the mass. This number on top we should get a number of 29.67 g. Okay, so you just go ahead and divide both sides by 100 and then multiply both sides by 79.3 and you get the mass which is 29.67. So it was that easy just by knowing the mass percentage here, and by knowing the formula for the mass percent were able to isolate the unknown here. Alright folks, thank you so much for watching.
