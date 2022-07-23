Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 78
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 78

The American Dental Association recommends that an adult female should consume 3.0 mg of fluoride (F-) per day to prevent tooth decay. If the fluoride is consumed in the form of sodium fluoride (45.24% F), what amount of sodium fluoride contains the recommended amount of fluoride?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today. We have a question telling us that the daily recommended intake of calcium for an average adult is 1000 mg. There's 125 mg of calcium and 100 g of milk. If a smoothie contains 75 g of milk, how many grams of smoothie should an adult consume to meet the daily recommended intake? We're going to start out here with our 1000 mg and that is the recommended intake of calcium for an average adult. And then we're going to multiply by our 100 g of milk And divide that by our 125 milligrams of calcium that is in milk. So by doing that, we are canceling out our calcium. And then we're going to multiply by our 150 g a smoothie Over our 75 g of milk that is in that smoothie. And then our milk is going to cancel out leaving us with smoothie, which is what we want. And that gives us grams of smoothie. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Copper(II) fluoride contains 37.42% F by mass. Calculate the mass of fluorine (in g) in 55.5 g of copper(II) fluoride.

3693
views
Textbook Question

Silver chloride, often used in silver plating, contains 75.27% Ag by mass. Calculate the mass of silver chloride required to plate 155 mg of pure silver.

4134
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

The iodide ion is a dietary mineral essential to good nutrition. In countries where potassium iodide is added to salt, iodine deficiency (or goiter) has been almost completely eliminated. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for iodine is 150 mg/day. How much potassium iodide (76.45% I) should you consume if you want to meet the RDA?

1365
views
Textbook Question

Write a ratio showing the relationship between the molar amounts of each element for each compound. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (a)

576
views
Textbook Question

Write a ratio showing the relationship between the molar amounts of each element for each compound. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (b)

488
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. a. 0.0885 mol C4H10

3429
views