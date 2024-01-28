Textbook Question
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. Ba(OH)2 b. NH4I c. NaBrO4 d. Fe(OH)3
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. NO2 c. C6H12O6 b. C4H10 d. Cr(NO3)3
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. b. CuSO4 d. Mg(HCO3)2
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. MgBr2 b. HNO2 c. CBr4 d. Ca(NO3)2
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85×1019 CCl2F2 molecules c. 1 water molecule
Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF