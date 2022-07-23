Textbook Question
Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. a. 0.0885 mol C4H10 b. 1.3 mol CH4
3429
views
Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. a. 0.0885 mol C4H10 b. 1.3 mol CH4
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. MgBr2 b. HNO2 c. CBr4 d. Ca(NO3)2
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85×1019 CCl2F2 molecules c. 1 water molecule
Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. sodium hydrogen sulfite b. lithium permanganate c. silver nitrate d. potassium sulfate e. rubidium hydrogen sulfate
Write the formula for each acid. a. hydrofluoric acid b. hydrobromic acid c. sulfurous acid
Name each acid. a. HI(aq) b. HNO3(aq) c. H2CO3(aq)