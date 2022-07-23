Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when metals react with nonmetals, resulting in the transfer of electrons. In this case, potassium (a metal) donates an electron to the polyatomic ions, which are negatively charged. The resulting compound is held together by the electrostatic attraction between the positively charged potassium ions and the negatively charged polyatomic ions.

Polyatomic Ions Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, carrying a net charge. Common examples include carbonate (CO3^2-), phosphate (PO4^3-), hydrogen phosphate (HPO4^2-), and acetate (C2H3O2^-). Understanding the charge and composition of these ions is crucial for writing the correct formulas for the resulting ionic compounds.