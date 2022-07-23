Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 36
Chapter 3, Problem 36

Write a formula for the compound that forms between potassium and each polyatomic ion. a. carbonate b. phosphate c. hydrogen phosphate d. acetate

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when metals react with nonmetals, resulting in the transfer of electrons. In this case, potassium (a metal) donates an electron to the polyatomic ions, which are negatively charged. The resulting compound is held together by the electrostatic attraction between the positively charged potassium ions and the negatively charged polyatomic ions.



Ionic Compounds Naming

Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, carrying a net charge. Common examples include carbonate (CO3^2-), phosphate (PO4^3-), hydrogen phosphate (HPO4^2-), and acetate (C2H3O2^-). Understanding the charge and composition of these ions is crucial for writing the correct formulas for the resulting ionic compounds.



Polyatomic Ion Variations

Chemical Formula Writing

Writing chemical formulas involves combining the symbols of the elements or ions in a compound, reflecting their ratios and charges. For ionic compounds, the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge. This requires knowledge of the charges of both potassium and the polyatomic ions to ensure the correct stoichiometry in the final formula.



Writing Formulas
