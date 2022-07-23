Name each acid. a. HI(aq) b. HNO3(aq) c. H2CO3(aq)
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction.
c. Sulfur dioxide gas reacts with oxygen gas to form sulfur trioxide gas.
d. Gaseous ammonia (NH3) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form gaseous nitrogen monoxide and gaseous water.
Calculate the empirical formula for each stimulant based on its elemental mass percent composition.
a. nicotine (found in tobacco leaves): C 74.03%, H 8.70%, N 17.27%
b. caffeine (found in coffee beans): C 49.48%, H 5.19%, N 28.85%, O 16.48%
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.
a. cobalt(II) phosphate octahydrate
b. BeCl2•2 H2O
c. chromium(III) phosphate trihydrate
d. LiNO2•H2O
Name each acid. b. HClO2(aq) c. H2SO4(aq)
Write the formula for each molecular compound. a. phosphorus trichloride b. chlorine monoxide c. disulfur tetrafluoride