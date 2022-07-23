Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 38a,b,c,d,e,f
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 3, Problem 38a,b,c,d,e,f

Name each ionic compound. a. SnCl4 b. PbI2 c. Fe2O3 d. CuI2 e. HgBr2 f. CrCl2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the cation and the anion in the compound. In SnCl_4, Sn is the cation (tin) and Cl is the anion (chloride).
Determine the charge of the anion. Chloride (Cl) has a charge of -1.
Calculate the total negative charge from the anions. Since there are four chloride ions, the total negative charge is 4(-1) = -4.
Determine the charge of the cation. The total positive charge must balance the total negative charge. Therefore, the charge on Sn must be +4.
Name the compound by stating the name of the cation followed by the anion. Since tin can have multiple oxidation states, specify the charge of the tin cation using Roman numerals. The name of SnCl_4 is tin(IV) chloride.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. The properties of ionic compounds include high melting and boiling points, and they typically dissolve in water to form electrolytes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds

The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves naming the cation first, followed by the anion. For cations derived from metals, the name remains the same as the element, while anions typically have their names modified to end in '-ide' for simple anions or use specific names for polyatomic ions. In the case of transition metals, the oxidation state is indicated using Roman numerals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Tin (Sn) and its Oxidation States

Tin (Sn) can exhibit multiple oxidation states, commonly +2 and +4. In the compound SnCl4, tin is in the +4 oxidation state, as it forms four bonds with chloride ions (Cl-). Understanding the oxidation state is crucial for correctly naming the compound and recognizing its chemical behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:57
Oxidation Numbers Example
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. a. N2O b. NO

677
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each ionic compound. b. copper(I) iodate c. lead(II) chromate e. potassium hydroxide

1154
views
Textbook Question

Name each molecular compound. a. SO3 c. BrF5

1158
views
Textbook Question

How many molecules are in each sample? b. 389 g CBr4

836
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The elemental mass percent composition of ibuprofen (a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug [NSAID]) is 75.69% C, 8.80% H, and 15.51% O. Determine the empirical formula of ibuprofen.

1497
views
Open Question
Name each ionic compound appropriately: a. BaS b. FeCl3 c. PbI4 d. SrBr2