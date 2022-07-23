Chapter 4, Problem 118
Find the volume of 0.110 M hydrochloric acid necessary to react completely with 1.52 g Al(OH)3.
Find the mass of barium metal (in grams) that must react with O2 to produce enough barium oxide to prepare 1.0 L of a 0.10 M solution of OH-.
A solution contains Cr3+ ions and Mg2+ ions. The addition of 1.00 L of 1.51 M NaF solution causes the complete precipitation of these ions as CrF3(s) and MgF2(s). The total mass of the precipitate is 49.6 g. Find the mass of Cr3+ in the original solution.
The nitrogen in sodium nitrate and in ammonium sulfate is available to plants as fertilizer. Which is the more economical source of nitrogen, a fertilizer containing 30.0% sodium nitrate by weight and costing $9.00 per 100 lb or one containing 20.0% ammonium sulfate by weight and costing $8.10 per 100 lb?
Treatment of gold metal with BrF3 and KF produces Br2 and KAuF4, a salt of gold. Identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent in this reaction.
Treatment of gold metal with BrF3 and KF produces Br2 and KAuF4, a salt of gold. Find the mass of the gold salt that forms when a 73.5-g mixture of equal masses of all three reactants is prepared.
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Ag+ , Ca2+ , and Cu2+ . When you add sodium chloride to the solution, no precipitate forms. When you add sodium sulfate to the solution, a white precipitate forms. You filter off the precipitate and add sodium carbonate to the remaining solution, producing another precipitate. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.