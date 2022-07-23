Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsProblem 53c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 53c

Calculate the molarity of each solution. c. 32.4 mg NaCl in 122.4 mL of solution

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So here we ask for the concentration and hilarity of 458 mg of protesting oxide that is resolved in 50.6 millions of solution. Recall that polarity. It was malls a salute divided by leaders of the solution. Since we're giving milligrams of potassium outside, we need to convert this two g of potassium oxide. We need to convert to moles of potassium oxide and plug into similarity equation. We have 458 kilograms of potassium oxide and we have 1000 mg equal to 11 g. So now these are gonna cancel out. So now we need to use the Mueller mask in order to convert to moles of potassium oxide. Similar mass. I'll be testing outside. It's gonna be too because we have two potassium times the mass of potassium which is 39 0.98 gramps. We need to add the mass of oxygen which is 15 0. g. And this will give us 94 wait two grounds and that is in one mold of potassium oxide. So now this will give us 0.0 models of potassium oxide. And since we have our volume in milliliters, I'm gonna need to convert from male leaders. Two leaders. We can play this time hilarity equation and software similarity. 50.6 male leaders. We have 1000 mL and one leader. So now these cancel out. And this will give us 0.5. There are six leaders. So now going back to our maturity equation, we're gonna have malaria which is X, which is what we're solving for. You were two moles, which is going to be 0.0 486 malls. But by the volume, which is going to be 0.5 06 leaders. And it's gonna give us zero 0.961 polar, Which is going to be deep. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Urea (CH4N2O) is a common fertilizer that is synthesized by the reaction of ammonia (NH3) with carbon dioxide: 2 NH3(aq) + CO2(aq) → CH4N2O(aq) + H2O(l) In an industrial synthesis of urea, a chemist combines 136.4 kg of ammonia with 211.4 kg of carbon dioxide and obtains 168.4 kg of urea. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield of urea, and percent yield for the reaction.

8569
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Many computer chips are manufactured from silicon, which occurs in nature as SiO2. When SiO2 is heated to melting, it reacts with solid carbon to form liquid silicon and carbon monoxide gas. In an industrial preparation of silicon, 155.8 kg of SiO2 reacts with 78.3 kg of carbon to produce 66.1 kg of silicon. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.

1703
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the molarity of each solution. a. 3.25 mol of LiCl in 2.78 L solution

1366
views
Textbook Question

What is the molarity of NO3 in each solution? a. 0.150 M KNO3 b. 0.150 M Ca(NO3)2 c. 0.150 M Al(NO3)3

2189
views
Textbook Question

what is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? a. 0.200 M NaCl

2476
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

What is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? b. 0.150 M SrCl2

1257
views