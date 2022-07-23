Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsProblem 53a
Chapter 4, Problem 53a

Calculate the molarity of each solution. a. 3.25 mol of LiCl in 2.78 L solution

Hi everyone. So here we are, asked to determine the concentration and hilarity of 7.56 times 20,000, moles of radium fluoride that is resolved in 3.57 times 10 to liters of solution. Recall that polarity. It was malls of solute divided by leaders of solution. Here we're gonna have X because we're looking for more clarity And it's going to be equal to 7. How, centenario too malls. But by the volume, which is gonna be three 0.57. I'm since Omega three leaders of solution, This is going to give us 21 175 six. Wall work. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Magnesium oxide can be made by heating magnesium metal in the presence of oxygen. The balanced equation for the reaction is: 2 Mg(s) + O2( g) → 2 MgO(s) When 10.1 g of Mg reacts with 10.5 g O2, 11.9 g MgO is collected. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield for the reaction.

Urea (CH4N2O) is a common fertilizer that is synthesized by the reaction of ammonia (NH3) with carbon dioxide: 2 NH3(aq) + CO2(aq) → CH4N2O(aq) + H2O(l) In an industrial synthesis of urea, a chemist combines 136.4 kg of ammonia with 211.4 kg of carbon dioxide and obtains 168.4 kg of urea. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield of urea, and percent yield for the reaction.

Many computer chips are manufactured from silicon, which occurs in nature as SiO2. When SiO2 is heated to melting, it reacts with solid carbon to form liquid silicon and carbon monoxide gas. In an industrial preparation of silicon, 155.8 kg of SiO2 reacts with 78.3 kg of carbon to produce 66.1 kg of silicon. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.

Calculate the molarity of each solution. c. 32.4 mg NaCl in 122.4 mL of solution

What is the molarity of NO3 in each solution? a. 0.150 M KNO3 b. 0.150 M Ca(NO3)2 c. 0.150 M Al(NO3)3

what is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? a. 0.200 M NaCl

