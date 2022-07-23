Magnesium oxide can be made by heating magnesium metal in the presence of oxygen. The balanced equation for the reaction is: 2 Mg(s) + O2(g) → 2 MgO(s) When 10.1 g of Mg reacts with 10.5 g O2, 11.9 g MgO is collected. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield for the reaction.
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Chapter 4, Problem 52c
Many computer chips are manufactured from silicon, which occurs in nature as SiO2. When SiO2 is heated to melting, it reacts with solid carbon to form liquid silicon and carbon monoxide gas. In an industrial preparation of silicon, 155.8 kg of SiO2 reacts with 78.3 kg of carbon to produce 66.1 kg of silicon. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows chemists to determine the proportions of substances involved in a reaction, which is essential for predicting how much product can be formed from given amounts of reactants.
Stoichiometry Concept
Percent Yield
Percent yield is a measure of the efficiency of a chemical reaction, calculated by comparing the actual yield of a product to the theoretical yield. It is expressed as a percentage and provides insight into how much of the expected product was actually obtained, helping to assess the effectiveness of the reaction conditions.
Percent Yield in Reactions
Limiting Reactant
The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. Identifying the limiting reactant is crucial for accurate stoichiometric calculations and for determining the theoretical yield of the reaction.
Limiting Reagent Concept
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Urea (CH4N2O) is a common fertilizer that is synthesized by the reaction of ammonia (NH3) with carbon dioxide: 2 NH3(aq) + CO2(aq) → CH4N2O(aq) + H2O(l) In an industrial synthesis of urea, a chemist combines 136.4 kg of ammonia with 211.4 kg of carbon dioxide and obtains 168.4 kg of urea. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield of urea, and percent yield for the reaction.
Open Question
Many computer chips are manufactured from silicon, which occurs in nature as SiO2. When SiO2 is heated to melting, it reacts with solid carbon to form liquid silicon and carbon monoxide gas. In an industrial preparation of silicon, 155.8 kg of SiO2 reacts with 78.3 kg of carbon to produce 66.1 kg of silicon. Determine the limiting reactant and the theoretical yield.
Textbook Question
Calculate the molarity of each solution.
c. 32.4 mg NaCl in 122.4 mL of solution
Textbook Question
Calculate the molarity of each solution. a. 0.38 mol of LiNO3 in 6.14 L of solution b. 72.8 g C2H6O in 2.34 L of solution c. 12.87 mg KI in 112.4 mL of solution
Textbook Question
What is the molarity of NO3– in each solution? a. 0.150 M KNO3 b. 0.150 M Ca(NO3)2 c. 0.150 M Al(NO3)3
