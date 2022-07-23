Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows chemists to determine the proportions of substances involved in a reaction, which is essential for predicting how much product can be formed from given amounts of reactants. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry Concept

Percent Yield Percent yield is a measure of the efficiency of a chemical reaction, calculated by comparing the actual yield of a product to the theoretical yield. It is expressed as a percentage and provides insight into how much of the expected product was actually obtained, helping to assess the effectiveness of the reaction conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 03:09 03:09 Percent Yield in Reactions