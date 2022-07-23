Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsProblem 97c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 97c

Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. c. Pb(NO3)2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq)¡PbSO4(s) + 2 NaNO3(aq) d. HBr(aq) + KOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + KBr(aq)

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

everyone. So I asked is a given reaction to redox reaction. And if it is, we need to identify the wreck and that is an oxidizing agent. And the reaction that is a reducing agent. Recall that the loss of electrons, its oxidation and this would be the reducing agent in the gain of electrons is reduction. This will be an oxidizing agent. So if we look at the changes in the oxidation states for sodium, It's gonna be a -2. There's gonna be a plus one Now. Plus one. That is gonna be a plus one here. There's gonna be a negative one and a plus one here. So this is gonna be a plus one. So there's no change for oxygen. We're going from a -2. This integrity here And a plus one here To a -2. So there's no change for hydrogen. We're going from a plus one Plus one here. One here, two, a plus one. There's no change. And for chlorine, We're going from -1 Well - here. There's no change since there are no changes in oxidation states. This is not a redox reaction. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? c. Cr2O3

607
views
Textbook Question

What is the oxidation state of Cl in each ion? a. ClO- b. ClO2- c. ClO3- d. ClO4-

1344
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2( g)¡2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2 + (aq)¡Mg2 + (aq) + Fe(s)

2114
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. Al(s) + 3 Ag+ (aq)¡Al3 + (aq) + 3 Ag(s) b. SO3( g) + H2O(l )¡H2SO4(aq) c. Ba(s) + Cl2( g)¡BaCl2(s) d. Mg(s) + Br2(l )¡MgBr2(s)

497
views
Textbook Question

The density of a 20.0% by mass ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) solution in water is 1.03 g/mL. Find the molarity of the solution.

3239
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Find the percent by mass of sodium chloride in a 1.35 M NaCl solution. The density of the solution is 1.05 g/mL.

2721
views
3
rank