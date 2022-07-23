Chapter 4, Problem 101
The density of a 20.0% by mass ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) solution in water is 1.03 g/mL. Find the molarity of the solution.
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2( g)¡2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2 + (aq)¡Mg2 + (aq) + Fe(s)
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. c. Pb(NO3)2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq)¡PbSO4(s) + 2 NaNO3(aq) d. HBr(aq) + KOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + KBr(aq)
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. Al(s) + 3 Ag+ (aq)¡Al3 + (aq) + 3 Ag(s) b. SO3( g) + H2O(l )¡H2SO4(aq) c. Ba(s) + Cl2( g)¡BaCl2(s) d. Mg(s) + Br2(l )¡MgBr2(s)
Find the percent by mass of sodium chloride in a 1.35 M NaCl solution. The density of the solution is 1.05 g/mL.
The combustion of gasoline produces carbon dioxide and water. Assume gasoline to be pure octane (C8H18) and calculate the mass (in kg) of carbon dioxide that is added to the atmosphere per 1.0 kg of octane burned. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)
Many home barbeques are fueled with propane gas (C3H8). What mass of carbon dioxide (in kg) is produced upon the complete combustion of 18.9 L of propane (approximate contents of one 5-gallon tank)? Assume that the density of the liquid propane in the tank is 0.621 g/mL. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)