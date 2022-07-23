Chapter 4, Problem 48

Elemental phosphorus reacts with chlorine gas according to the equation: P 4 (s) + 6 Cl 2 ( g) → 4 PCl 3 (l ) A reaction mixture initially contains 45.69 g P 4 and 131.3 g Cl 2 . Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what mass (in g) of the excess reactant remains?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked