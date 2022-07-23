Skip to main content
Magnesium oxide can be made by heating magnesium metal in the presence of oxygen. The balanced equation for the reaction is: 2 Mg(s) + O2(g) → 2 MgO(s) When 10.1 g of Mg reacts with 10.5 g O2, 11.9 g MgO is collected. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield for the reaction.

Limiting Reactant

The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. To identify the limiting reactant, one must compare the mole ratios of the reactants based on the balanced chemical equation. The reactant that produces the lesser amount of product is the limiting reactant.
Theoretical Yield

The theoretical yield is the maximum amount of product that can be produced from a given amount of reactants, as calculated from the balanced chemical equation. It assumes complete conversion of the limiting reactant into product without any losses. This value is essential for calculating the efficiency of a reaction and is typically expressed in grams or moles.
Percent Yield

Percent yield is a measure of the efficiency of a chemical reaction, calculated by comparing the actual yield of a product obtained from the experiment to the theoretical yield. It is expressed as a percentage using the formula: (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100. A high percent yield indicates a successful reaction, while a low percent yield may suggest incomplete reactions or losses during the process.
