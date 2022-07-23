Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsProblem 51
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 51

Urea (CH4N2O) is a common fertilizer that is synthesized by the reaction of ammonia (NH3) with carbon dioxide: 2 NH3(aq) + CO2(aq) → CH4N2O(aq) + H2O(l) In an industrial synthesis of urea, a chemist combines 136.4 kg of ammonia with 211.4 kg of carbon dioxide and obtains 168.4 kg of urea. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield of urea, and percent yield for the reaction.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
7m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're told that the reaction of ammonia with carbon dioxide produces Yuria a common fertilizer and were provided the reaction below note the reaction is unbalanced. A chemist uses 32.5 mg of ammonia with 89.6 mg of carbon dioxide to produce 55.7 mg of Yuria. In industrial Yuria synthesis, which is the limiting reactant. And what is the theoretical yield of Yuria, calculate the percent yield for the reaction first. Let's go ahead and balance out this reaction. Now, in order to balance this out, all we need to do is add a coefficient of two prior to our ammonia and everything will be completely balanced out. Now let's go ahead and determine our limiting reagent. Starting with our 32.5 mg of ammonia, we want to convert this into a mole of Syria. So, using dimensional analysis, we're going to convert our milligrams into grams and we know that we have 10 to the third milligrams per one g. Now, using the molar mass of Ammonia, we know that we have 17.031g of ammonia Per one Mole of Ammonia. Now looking at our multiple ratios between ammonia and urea, We see that we have two mol of ammonia per one mole of iria. And this can be seen in our reaction that we just balanced out. So when we calculate this out and cancel out all of our units, We end up with 9.541, 4 times 10 to the -4 mol of Iria. Now let's go ahead and take our 89. mg of carbon dioxide and convert this into mole of your area as well. Again, using dimensional analysis, we know that we have 10 to the third milligrams per one g. And using carbon dioxides Mueller mass, we know that we have 44.01 g of carbon dioxide per one mole of carbon dioxide. Looking at our multiple ratios, we see that per one mole of carbon dioxide, we have one mole of iria. Now, when we calculate this out and cancel out all of our units, we end up with 2.359 times to the negative three mole of syria. Now, comparing these two values, we see that the least amount of moles produced of Yuria comes from our ammonia. So this means that ammonia is our limiting re agent. Now that we've determined our limiting reagent, we're going to take that value and determine our theoretical yield. So we have 9.5414 times 10 to the negative four mol of iria. And we're going to convert this into milligrams of Yuria. Looking at areas Mueller mass, we know that we have 64.80 g of Yuria per one mole of Yuria, converting our grams into milligrams, we know that we have 10 to the third milligrams per one g. Now, when we calculate this out, we end up with a value of 61. mg of Iria and this is going to be our theoretical yield. Now let's go ahead and determine our percent yield. To determine our percent yield. We're going to take our actual, which was said to be 55.75 mg of iria and divided by our theoretical, which we calculated to be 61. mg of iria. And since we want this in percentage, we're going to multiply this by 100%. So this gets us to a value of 91.10% and this is going to be our percent yield. Now, I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Iron(III) oxide reacts with carbon monoxide according to the equation: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) A reaction mixture initially contains 22.55 g Fe2O3 and 14.78 g CO. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what mass (in g) of the excess reactant remains?

16942
views
Textbook Question

Elemental phosphorus reacts with chlorine gas according to the equation: P4(s) + 6 Cl2( g) → 4 PCl3(l ) A reaction mixture initially contains 45.69 g P4 and 131.3 g Cl2. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what mass (in g) of the excess reactant remains?

3654
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Magnesium oxide can be made by heating magnesium metal in the presence of oxygen. The balanced equation for the reaction is: 2 Mg(s) + O2( g) → 2 MgO(s) When 10.1 g of Mg reacts with 10.5 g O2, 11.9 g MgO is collected. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield for the reaction.

10217
views
Textbook Question

Many computer chips are manufactured from silicon, which occurs in nature as SiO2. When SiO2 is heated to melting, it reacts with solid carbon to form liquid silicon and carbon monoxide gas. In an industrial preparation of silicon, 155.8 kg of SiO2 reacts with 78.3 kg of carbon to produce 66.1 kg of silicon. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.

1703
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the molarity of each solution. a. 3.25 mol of LiCl in 2.78 L solution

1366
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the molarity of each solution. c. 32.4 mg NaCl in 122.4 mL of solution

2088
views