The density of a 20.0% by mass ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) solution in water is 1.03 g/mL. Find the molarity of the solution.
Is the following formulation of a task correct? If not, please correct it: Complete and balance each combustion reaction equation. a. S(s) + O2(g) → b. C3H6(g) + O2(g) → c. Ca(s) + O2(g) → d. C5H12S(l) + O2(g) →
Key Concepts
Combustion Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
State Symbols in Chemical Reactions
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2(g) → 2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2+(aq) → Mg2+(aq) + Fe(s)
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. c. Pb(NO3)2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq) → PbSO4(s) + 2 NaNO3(aq) d. HBr(aq) + KOH(aq) → H2O(l) + KBr(aq)
Find the percent by mass of sodium chloride in a 1.35 M NaCl solution. The density of the solution is 1.05 g/mL.
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. Al(s) + 3 Ag+(aq) → Al3+(aq) + 3 Ag(s) b. SO3(g) + H2O(l) → H2SO4(aq) c. Ba(s) + Cl2(g) → BaCl2(s) d. Mg(s) + Br2(l) → MgBr2(s)