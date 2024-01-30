Chapter 4, Problem 67
What is the minimum amount of 6.0 M H2SO4 necessary to produce 25.0 g of H2(g) according to the reaction between aluminum and sulfuric acid? 2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g)
Video transcript
If 3.5 L of a 4.8 M SrCl2 solution is diluted to 45 L, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?
To what volume should you dilute 50.0 mL of a 12 M stock HNO3 solution to obtain a 0.100 M HNO3 solution?
Consider the reaction: Li2S(aq) + Co(NO3)2(aq) → 2 LiNO3(aq) + CoS(s) What volume of 0.150 M Li2S solution is required to completely react with 125 mL of 0.150 M Co(NO3)2?
What is the molarity of ZnCl2 that forms when 25.0 g of zinc completely reacts with CuCl2 according to the following reaction? Assume a final volume of 275 mL. Zn(s) + CuCl2(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + Cu(s)
A 25.0-mL sample of a 1.20 M potassium chloride solution is mixed with 15.0 mL of a 0.900 M lead(II) nitrate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: 2 KCl(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbCl2(s) + 2 KNO3(aq) The solid PbCl2 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 2.45 g. Determine the the percent yield.
A 55.0-mL sample of a 0.102 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 35.0 mL of a 0.114 M lead(II) acetate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: K2SO4(aq) + Pb(C2H3O2)2(aq) → 2 KC2H3O2(aq) + PbSO4(s) The solid PbSO4 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 1.01 g. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, percent yield.