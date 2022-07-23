Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsProblem 66
Chapter 4, Problem 66

Consider the reaction: Li2S(aq) + Co(NO3)2(aq) → 2 LiNO3(aq) + CoS(s) What volume of 0.150 M Li2S solution is required to completely react with 125 mL of 0.150 M Co(NO3)2?

Hey everyone. So here we ask calculate the volume of 0.115 moller of potassium oxide solution. That is need to react with 150 ml of 0.2 molar of Nickel Nitrate. Based on the reaction below recall that polarity. It was the most of the salute. What about leaders of the solution? And since we're given the volume in milliliters here we need to convert from male leaders. Two leaders. We have 1 50 male leaders. We have 1000 mL and one leader. And this will give us 0.15 leaders. So now we can find the moles of potassium oxide. You have 0.15 leaders. We have 0.2 molar of nickel nitrate which is going to be 0. malls of nickel nitrate in one liter. And for every one mole of nickel nitrate we're one more of potassium oxide. And this gives us 0.03 mao of potassium oxide. So now that we have malls are protesting outside and maturity of protecting oxide, we can solve for the volume. Using the maturity equation We have 0.115 smaller Equal to 0.03 laws they bought it by X. Multiply 0.115 caller times X. That equals 0.03 calls. We can solve for X. by dividing both sides by 0.115 forward. So X Equals 0.261 leaders. And since we're giving middle leaders in the question we can convert this from leaders to male leaders. We're gonna have 0.261 leaders. And in one leader we have 1000 their leaders. And this gives us 261 male leaders. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
If 123 mL of a 1.1 M glucose solution is diluted to 500.0 mL, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?

If 3.5 L of a 4.8 M SrCl2 solution is diluted to 45 L, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?

To what volume should you dilute 50.0 mL of a 12 M stock HNO3 solution to obtain a 0.100 M HNO3 solution?

What is the minimum amount of 6.0 M H2SO4 necessary to produce 25.0 g of H2(g) according to the reaction between aluminum and sulfuric acid? 2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g)

4
rank
What is the molarity of ZnCl2 that forms when 25.0 g of zinc completely reacts with CuCl2 according to the following reaction? Assume a final volume of 275 mL. Zn(s) + CuCl2(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + Cu(s)

1
rank
A 25.0-mL sample of a 1.20 M potassium chloride solution is mixed with 15.0 mL of a 0.900 M lead(II) nitrate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: 2 KCl(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbCl2(s) + 2 KNO3(aq) The solid PbCl2 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 2.45 g. Determine the the percent yield.

